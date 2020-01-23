Shraddha Kapoor Shows Us How To Style Pastels With Class In THESE Pictures

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her acting skills and her distinctive looks. She made her debut in the film Teen Patti. However, she landed the lead role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in 2011. It was Ashiqui 2 that made people fall in love and she effortlessly swept them off their feet. She also won an IIFA award for Performance in a Leading Role for the movie Ashiqui 2. Since then Shraddha has played distinctive roles in movies like Stree, ABCD, Sahoo and many more.

Shraddha Kapoor has always struck us with her stunning style and gorgeous looks. She is also a versatile actor as well as a person who would not be afraid to experiment with her looks. So let’s check out some of her looks where plays around with pastel colours. Below are some of her pictures from which you can see how to style pastels:

She can wear pastel in both traditional and modern outfits. As you can see the Saaho actor can effortlessly pull-off different shades of pastels in all her looks. Check out some more pictures from her social media below:

