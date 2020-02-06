Union Budget
Shraddha Kapoor's Belly Rub Clip Makes Ranveer Singh & Tiger Shroff Laugh Out Loud; Watch

Bollywood News

After 'Street Dancer 3D', Shraddha Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of 'Baaghi 3'. Take a look at her funny video that caught everyone's attention

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D saw a warm welcome at the Box Office. Shraddha, who was seen in her enthusiastic best in the film, is now gearing up for her next titled Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. She is on a full-fledged promotional spree for her upcoming movie.

Shraddha, who is an all-time active member of social media, recently took to her Instagram to share a quirky video that caught attention from popular faces in Bollywood. 

Shraddha Kapoor's quirky belly rub video draws attention 

On February 5, Shraddha shared a funny video on her Instagram handle. She is seen rubbing her belly while running towards the camera. Her caption says, 'did someone say lunch?' Her quirky clip caught the attention of many Bollywood celebrities. While Ranveer Singh dropped a comment saying 'heheheh', Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, replied with laughing emoticons on her post. 

Not only Ranveer and Tiger but Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma and Warda Sajid Nadiadwala also dropped their comments on Shraddha Kapoor's video. Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on her post. Take a look. 

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Looks Best In Short Dresses, Check Out THESE Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Meanwhile, the trailer of the much-anticipated Baaghi 3 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh was unveiled February 6. The 3-minute visual has hit a milestone in no time.  Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will also have Tiger Shroff’s real-life father Jackie Shroff playing his reel life father. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.  Watch the trailer here:

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's creative and quirky makeup looks that you must try 

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi 3' First Poster Out; Reveals Ronnie's 'strongest Enemy'

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Most Stunning Ethnic Outfits You Must Check Out

(Image courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
