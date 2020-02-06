Shraddha Kapoor's Belly Rub Clip Makes Ranveer Singh & Tiger Shroff Laugh Out Loud; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D saw a warm welcome at the Box Office. Shraddha, who was seen in her enthusiastic best in the film, is now gearing up for her next titled Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. She is on a full-fledged promotional spree for her upcoming movie.

Shraddha, who is an all-time active member of social media, recently took to her Instagram to share a quirky video that caught attention from popular faces in Bollywood.

Shraddha Kapoor's quirky belly rub video draws attention

On February 5, Shraddha shared a funny video on her Instagram handle. She is seen rubbing her belly while running towards the camera. Her caption says, 'did someone say lunch?' Her quirky clip caught the attention of many Bollywood celebrities. While Ranveer Singh dropped a comment saying 'heheheh', Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, replied with laughing emoticons on her post.

Not only Ranveer and Tiger but Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma and Warda Sajid Nadiadwala also dropped their comments on Shraddha Kapoor's video. Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on her post. Take a look.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the much-anticipated Baaghi 3 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh was unveiled February 6. The 3-minute visual has hit a milestone in no time. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will also have Tiger Shroff’s real-life father Jackie Shroff playing his reel life father. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. Watch the trailer here:

(Image courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)

