Shraddha Kapoor's Creative And Quirky Makeup Looks That You Must Try

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor impressed her fans with her breathtaking dance moves in the recently released Street Dancer 3D. Apart from her groovy moves, Shraddha has been treating her fans with some of the most glamorous makeup looks on her social media account. Her fans have always appreciated her impeccable sense of fashion, while some have been complimented her for pulling off some of the most unconventional looks with the utmost ease. Check out some of the best makeup looks sported by the Street Dancer 3D actor.

Shraddha Kapoor’s photos

Shraddha Kapoor looked bold in the red smokey eye look. She wore a black and red coloured sporty dress with netted black gloves. She accessorised the look with a black coloured choker and a pair of hoop earrings. She had her hair styled in a half braid to complete her look.

Street Dancer 3D actor Shraddha Kapoor looked breathtaking in this shimmering outfit. She wore dramatic makeup as she paired her dark coloured lipstick with her eyeliner. The winged eyeliner formed a glamorous V as it blended with her eyeshadow.

Shraddha Kapoor was a vision to behold as she oozed confidence in this picture. She sported an all-black look and flaunted her dark coloured makeup. The black smokey eye look did wonders to her black high slit black dress.

Shraddha Kapoor wore electric blue coloured eyeliner to complement her multi-coloured dress. She completed her yellow and pink coloured outfit with black netted undershirt. Shraddha Kapoor had her hair tied up in a high bun and she accessorised the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor made heads turn as she wore some creative makeup. She braided her hair in two braids and had a hint of pink in them. She wore silver rings as a part of her makeup as she sported cat-eye eyeliner. Netizens claimed that Shraddha Kapoor looked striking in the picture.

