Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi 3' First Poster Out; Reveals Ronnie's 'strongest Enemy'

After two hit films, the makers are now gearing up for the third film of the Baaghi franchise. The team recently wrapped up the shooting of the film Baaghi 3. The latest development of the movie is pumping up the crowd.

Baaghi 3 first poster out

Tiger Shroff recently took to social media to share the first poster of his upcoming film, Baaghi 3. In the poster, we can see the actor standing in front of an army tank and two helicopters. In the poster, we can see Tiger Shroff holding a gun and fully armed as he is set to face his “strongest enemy”. The background looks like that of a battleground.

Check out Baaghi 3’s first poster here:

The poster also indicates that this time, he will be fighting against a nation. Tiger Shroff also revealed in the caption that the trailer of Baaghi 3 will be released on February 6, 2020.

Baaghi 3 will see Tiger Shroff don the role of Ronnie yet again. The makers have also indicated that Baaghi 3 will feature the “greatest battle” that Ronnie has ever faced until now. He will be “up against a nation”.

The latest instalment, Baaghi 3 will also have Tiger Shroff’s real-life father Jackie Shroff play his reel life father. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor who will reportedly play the role of an air hostess. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

