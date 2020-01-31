Shraddha Kapoor Is Elsa In Disguise, Slays The Disney Princess' Look

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended the birthday party of her niece who turned five. At the party, she was dressed as the Disney character Elsa from Frozen. She also posted about the event on her official Instagram handle.

Shraddha Kapoor turns into Elsa for a birthday party

Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a few fun pictures on her Instagram story. In the pictures posted, she can be seen dressed as Elsa. She is wearing a blue full sleeve gown with her hair braided into a loose braid. Her makeup has also been done like that of Elsa’s. She can also be seen with tiny flowers in her braid which complimented her look. Her brother also posted a picture from the ceremony. Her niece, Vedika, was dressed as Cinderella. She was seen wearing a little blue gown with a cute hairband to complete the look. In the caption for the post, her brother Siddhant has written how the two are his angels. Have a look at the post here.

Read Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Prove That White Is The Colour Of The Season

Also read 'Street Dancer 3D' Star Shraddha Kapoor Says, 'Varun Has A Special Place In Her Heart'

Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D receives mixed reviews

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. In the film, she plays the role of a Pakistani dancer. The film was directed by Remo D’Souza and also stars Varun Dhawan and Dharmesh in key roles. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Honestly I didn't expect a solid script from this film.But it surprised me and how!!!Every emotion was conveyed beautifully. #StreetDancer3D — Sara (@SaraZamima) January 25, 2020

watched #StreetDancer3D tonight and I DID NOT expect to cry as much as I did. i laughed. i smiled. i cheered. and i loved every second of it. im so so proud to be a fan @Varun_dvn my heart swell with pride seeing your hard work and dedication. — • (@booksb4looks) January 25, 2020

#StreetDancer3D is well intentioned film, celebrates humanitarian work by S.W.A.T .One may not like the film but indulging in hate marketing campaign to change the narrative & intentions of the film is absolutely shamefull.Apni film mein bharosa hota toh aisa kaam na karte.👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 24, 2020

Don't know how is the movie #StreetDancer3D

All I know is the people in it or associated with it are amazing. Be it Varun, Shraddha, all the dancers Dharmesh, Punit, Raghav, Salman and most importantly the director Remo❤️ They all are such good people! — It's K.🔆 (@kiran_0055) January 25, 2020

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor

Read When Shraddha Kapoor Turned Up For 'Street Dancer 3D' Rehearsals Despite Being Unwell

Also read Kangana Ranaut Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Aced The Chequered Pantsuit Look?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.