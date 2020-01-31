Union Budget
Union Budget
Shraddha Kapoor Is Elsa In Disguise, Slays The Disney Princess' Look

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor recently turned into Princess Elsa from the Disney movie 'Frozen' for a birthday party. Here is a look at the pictures posted by the actor.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
shraddha kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended the birthday party of her niece who turned five. At the party, she was dressed as the Disney character Elsa from Frozen. She also posted about the event on her official Instagram handle.

Shraddha Kapoor turns into Elsa for a birthday party

Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a few fun pictures on her Instagram story. In the pictures posted, she can be seen dressed as Elsa. She is wearing a blue full sleeve gown with her hair braided into a loose braid. Her makeup has also been done like that of Elsa’s. She can also be seen with tiny flowers in her braid which complimented her look. Her brother also posted a picture from the ceremony. Her niece, Vedika, was dressed as Cinderella. She was seen wearing a little blue gown with a cute hairband to complete the look. In the caption for the post, her brother Siddhant has written how the two are his angels. Have a look at the post here.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor) on

Read Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Prove That White Is The Colour Of The Season

Also read 'Street Dancer 3D' Star Shraddha Kapoor Says, 'Varun Has A Special Place In Her Heart'

Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D receives mixed reviews

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. In the film, she plays the role of a Pakistani dancer. The film was directed by Remo D’Souza and also stars Varun Dhawan and Dharmesh in key roles. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor

Read When Shraddha Kapoor Turned Up For 'Street Dancer 3D' Rehearsals Despite Being Unwell

Also read Kangana Ranaut Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Aced The Chequered Pantsuit Look?

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
