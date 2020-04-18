Shraddha Kapoor's Most Alluring Looks From Promotions Of 'Stree'

Shraddha Kapoor has impressed critics and the audience in the last decade with her exceptional acting skills. The actor has now worked in several critically acclaimed films. She is also popular for inspiring her fans with her style. On several occasions, the actor has donned various looks.

During the promotions of the movie Stree, she donned various long skirts, cropped tops and more. Shraddha Kapoor's photos on her Instagram will certainly inspire you to step up your game. Let's take a look into it.

In this look, she is donning a long skirt with an intricate design. Her fashion game has always been spot on. The actor has also inspired her followers on Instagram with her charming looks. Check out some more photos of the actor below.

She is wearing Anita Dongre designed dress. She posted this picture in this beautiful dress and also spoke regarding the mission, which is to empower rural artisans and to sustain their craft. Her make-up game is also always on point.

Shraddha Kapoor looks sleek in this intricately beautiful outfit. Also, the actor always knows how to throw a flattering pose. This is one of her most memorable photos in recent times:

In this look, the Stree actor is donning a pearl-white long skirt. The actor looks equal parts elegant and classy. Shraddha Kapoor knows how to look flawless in any attire.

