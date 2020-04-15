Shraddha Kapoor's Lockdown Is All About 'Sibling Drama' As She Spends We-time With Family

Due to the extended nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister of India to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, everyone across the country has to practise self-isolation till May 3, 2020. Therefore, social media has become the sole platform where everyone can virtually spend quality time with each other amid the lockdown. The Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor has been quite active on social media ever since the lockdown was announced and recently took to her Instagram handle to share yet another photo flaunting her 'Sibling Drama'.

Shraddha Kapoor spent we-time with her siblings

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the few leading ladies of Bollywood who keep their fans updated with their lockdown diaries. From spending time reading books to working out on her terrace, the Baaghi 3 actor is making full use of her quarantine time. However, Shraddha Kapoor also believes in spending enough time with her family and her Instagram handle is proof. Recently, Kapoor spent quality time with her siblings over a video call and shared a screenshot of the same with her fans on social media. Tagging her siblings, the Saaho actor captioned the image writing, "Sibling Drama".

Shraddha Kapoor also recently reposted Mumbai Police's humourous way of spreading awareness about Coronavirus. Mumbai Police drew inspiration from the Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree's iconic dialogue "O Stree, Kal Aana", and gave it a hilarious Coronavirus twist. They recreated their own version of the dialogue and wrote, "O Corona, Kabhi Mat Aana. Every #STREEt Safe". In addition to reposting the photo, Kapoor captioned it, "बिलकुल सही! Repost: The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19 #MumbaiPolice."

