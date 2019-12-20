Shraddha Kapoor's Outfit Compared To 'Swad Drops', Pulkit Samrat Can't Stop Laughing

From being the girl next door to stylish drool-worthy style, Shraddha Kapoor has impressed everyone with her fashion statement. But the actress' recent outfit at the trailer launch of her next 'Street Dancer 3D' turned into a meme and believe us, a hilarious one. Anonymous Instagram handle and fashion critic Diet Sabya shared Shraddha's outfit and compared it to 'Swad toffee drops' as her dress and the toffee's main packing have a similar print.

Director Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur dropped a comment saying Shraddha looked lovely but the comparison was hilarious, "Hahahahahhahaha this is FUNNY AF. She looks lovely though." Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat too posted 'laughing out loud' emojis. A user wrote, "Inspiration comes from everything and anything." [sic]

On the professional front

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. The official Twitter handle of Luv Ranjan Films’ tweeted, “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.” Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in "Street Dancer 3D" opposite Varun Dhawan. Street Dancer 3D is said to be a coming-of-age story that is based on the lives of street dancers. Apart from Shraddha, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie. Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

