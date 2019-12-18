Shraddha Kapoor Spotted Eating Vada Pav During Promotions; See Pics

Actor Shraddha Kapoor will be seen dancing opposite Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. While promoting the upcoming film, the Saaho actress was recently seen enjoying a bite of the most well-known street food item. Shraddha Kapoor looked bewitching as she is seen eating a Vada Pav. Check out the pictures here.

Shraddha Kapoor has been prepping for the movie for a very long time. She often posted pictures and video from her rehearsals where she was seen breaking a leg. After videos of her prepping for the role has made the rounds on social media, netizens were left impressed with her dancing skills. It is also reported that Shraddha had twisted her ankle while shooting for the film.

New posters of the movie were released recently and the netizens were impressed by all the looks of the actor. Shraddha Kapoor’s look on the poster received a lot of appreciation as the netizens stated that she looked gorgeous in the posters. The trailer of Street Dancer 3D was released online today, and it has become the talk of the town.

Street Dancer 3D is said to be a coming-of-age story that is based on the lives of street dancers. Apart from Shraddha, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie. Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

