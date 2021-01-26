Shraddha Srinath Takes On Misogyny As She Wishes Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal On Wedding

South star Shraddha Srinath took to her Instagram handle to clarify her 'sarcastic' post where she slammed patriarchy while wishing Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their wedding. It has been a long old norm to question female actors on how they would treat their career in the film industry after marriage and following the same, Shraddha took a jibe at the misogyny that is active in the industry.

"Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun,” she wrote.

She later explained her point of view behind the post and wrote, "I took a jibe at patriarchy yesterday. I merely switched genders. And it sounded like a joke right? It sounded absurd to you all when I said an actor will have to retire from work because he’s getting married. Why doesn’t it sound just as absurd when the same assumptions are made about an actress? (sic)"

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered wedlock after years of courtship, that started with their friendship in childhood. That's the reason he termed the marriage as a 'life long love' becoming 'official.' The former had been flooded with queries about his wedding for the past few years before he surprised his fans with the good news during the pandemic.

Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort.

Wishes poured in for the couple from the who's who of Bollywood, right from first co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra to the latest co-star Kiara Advani.

