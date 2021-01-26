Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Return To Mumbai After Intimate Wedding In Alibaug

Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on Tuesday were spotted taking a jetty as they returned to Mumbai after their wedding in Alibaug. Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

While Varun was dressed in an all red outfit, Natasha was seen in a white traditional outfit. The couple waved at the paparazzi and posed for some pictures as this was their first appearance in public after the wedding on January 24.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered wedlock after years of courtship, that started with their friendship in childhood. That's the reason he termed the marriage as a 'life long love' becoming 'official.' The former had been flooded with queries about his wedding for the past few years, before he surprised his fans with the good news during the pandemic.

Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort.

Wishes poured in for the couple from the who's who of Bollywood, right from first co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra to the latest co-star Kiara Advani.

Varun recently featured in his father's directorial remake Coolie No 1, which reportedly set viewership records on an Over-the-Top platform. He has numerous other films in his kitty, which include Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

(With PTI inputs)

