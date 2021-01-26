Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Roka Ceremony Pics Surface, Manish Malhotra Shares Video

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding and pre-wedding ceremony pictures are all over the internet impressing one and all. The latest to flood social media is their Roka ceremony pictures.

Many fan clubs shared pictures of their roka ceremony, which reportedly was held in 2020. While Varun chose to wear formals, Natasha was seen in a beautiful saree. Moreover, another picture of the newlyweds posing with Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan surfaced on the Internet.

Designer Manish Malhotra, who created the ensemble for Varun's wedding also took to his Instagram handle to share a montage video of 'family selfies'. Wishing the couple, Manish wrote, "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. wish you’ll happiness and abundance of laughter together. my dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji’s wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film , to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you’ll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment. lots of love and blessings always." [sic]

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered wedlock after years of courtship, that started with their friendship in childhood. That's the reason he termed the marriage as a 'life long love' becoming 'official.' The former had been flooded with queries about his wedding for the past few years before he surprised his fans with the good news during the pandemic.

Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. Dhawan and Dalal also posed for the photographs present at the resort.

Wishes poured in for the couple from the who's who of Bollywood, right from first co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra to the latest co-star Kiara Advani.

