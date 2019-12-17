The Debate
Veteran Actor Shreeram Lagoo Passes Away, Tributes Pour In From Celebrities

Bollywood News

Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, known for his work in both cinema and theatre in Marathi and Hindi passed away on Tuesday. Tributes poured in from B-Town stars.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shreeram Lagoo

Veteran film and theatre actor Shreeram Lagoo breathed his last at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday. He was 92 years old. Tributes from not just the entertainment industry, but also from political fraternity started pouring in after the news of his demise. 

READ: Best Of 2019: Top Romantic Marathi Songs That Will Redefine Love

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, Rishi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit,  were among those who paid their respects and conveyed their condolences to his family. 

Here are the tweets:

READ: Geeta Mali, Marathi Singer, Passes Away In A Car Accident; Husband Critical

Shreeram Lagoo acted in over 100 films in Hindi, Marathi. He was also known for his work in plays in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati plays. Not just acting in 40 plays, he also directed 20 of them. He was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2009 by then President Pratibha Patil. 

READ: Post Panipat Release, Kriti Sanon Feels Her Biggest Achievement Is Being Called Maratha 

Lagoo had started his career as a doctor before venturing into theatre in the late ‘60s.  He shot to fame with the play Natasamrat, and then went on to act in movies like Sinhasan, Pinjra and Mukta. From there, he went to work in many Hindi films.

 

READ: Lata Mangeshkar: Top Three Marathi Songs Of The Legendary Singer

 

 

Published:
