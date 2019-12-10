The Debate
Post Panipat Release, Kriti Sanon Feels Her Biggest Achievement Is Being Called Maratha

Bollywood News

Post Panipat release, Kirit Sanon has received a lot of praise for her performance as Parvati Bai. Read below to know the reaction of fans to her performance.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
panipat release

Panipat: The Great Betrayal opened to a positive response by critics. Kriti Sanon for the first time on-screen essayed the character of a Maharashtrian in a film. However, the film is struggling to find its foothold at the box office due to tough competition by other major releases. Word of mouth promotions for Panipat has reportedly been positive. Now, Kriti Sanon has opened up about how she is enjoying the response of audience members.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon interested to essay Seema Singh in Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Kriti Sanon thrilled by the positive response from audience

While speaking to a news daily, Kriti Sanon talked about playing the part of Parvati Bai on-screen. She stated that looking the part is a different aspect altogether but she is happy that people have accepted her as the character. She expressed that it is heartwarming how some people came and spoke to Kiriti in Marathi assuming she is a Maharashtrian. She stated that it was a great achievement for her. She added furthermore that for the first time, her mother did not see Kriti in Parvati Bai. Since playing a Maharashtrian woman set in a different era was new space for her, she is happy with the reception of the film. 

Also Read: Kriti Sanon shares her take on Panipat; reveals why the film is lengthy

Panipat box office

Also Read: Kriti Sanon almost trips, internet blames 'sneakers with saree' as the cause

Also Read: Times when Kriti Sanon flaunted different hairstyles with ease

Also Read: Panipat: Nupur Sanon lauds Kriti Sanon; says fans will fall in love with Parvati Bai

 

 

