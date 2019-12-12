Best Of 2019: Top Romantic Marathi Songs That Will Redefine Love

Love is not conformed to any boundaries and expressed in any way. But one can agree that there should not be any specific day to celebrate it. While some still search for words to confess their feelings to their secret love interest, there are others who let popular music tracks from Marathi films do the talking. Here are a few romantic Marathi songs that could light up your mood or that you would want to dedicate the songs to someone special.

Top 5 romantic Marathi song to add to your playlist

Kalalay Mala

Kalalay Mala is romantic Marathi song which is sung by Sonu Nigam and Janhavi Prabhu Arora. The song is composed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. The lyrics were written by Abhishek Khankar. The song released on February 19, 2019, by T-series. The song is from the film Ashi Hi Aashiqui.

Also read | Best Marathi Movies From 'Fatteshikast' To 'Hirkani' That Released In 2019

Tula Kasa Visaru Mi

Tula Kasa Visaru Mi is a romantic Marathi song which was sung by Satish Thakare which was written by the singer himself. The song released on February 13, 2019. It was launched by Comcaster media entertainment.

Also read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Marathi Teaser Starring Ajat Devgn Releases; Watch Video

Tuzyawina Adhure

Tuzyawina Adhure is a romantic Marathi song. The song was sung by Satish Thakare which was written by the singer himself. The song released on 13, 2019 by comcaster media entertainment.

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar: Top Three Marathi Songs Of The Legendary Singer

Man Tujhe Majhe

Man Tujhe Majhe is a romantic Marathi song. The song was sung by Harshwardhan Wawre and Radhika Atre. The song was written by Aashish Jain. The song released on July 30, 2019, by Zee Music.

Also read | Pankaj Udhas Makes Marathi Musical Debut With Anuradha Paudwal's Daughter

Khari

The song Khari is a Marathi song. The song was sung by Kunal Ganjawala and was penned by Kshitij Patwardhan. The song was composed by Suraj and Dhiraj. It released on August 13, 2019, by Zee Music.

Also read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Based On Tanaji Malusare To Release In Marathi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.