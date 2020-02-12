Shriya Pilgaonkar Joins Saqib Saleem In Apoorva Lakhia's Spy Thriller Series 'Raftaar'

In a recent interaction with a national daily, actor Shriya Pilagonkar has revealed that she will be joining the cast of director Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming spy thriller web series titled Raftaar. The actor, who has been working in many series for different OTT platforms for quite some time now, said that she will be playing the lead opposite Rangbaaz actor Saqib Saleem. The duo is currently filming for Raftaar in Chandigarh with the Shootout At Lokhandwala fame director.

Read | 'House Arrest': Ali Fazal-Shriya Pilgoankar's movie to hit Netflix on November 15

No other details about the plot of the series or its release date have been disclosed yet. The actor, however, will also feature in the much anticipated trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi along with actors Pulkit Samrat, Rana Daggubati and others. The film will reportedly be released in Tamil and Telugu and will mark Shriya Pilgaonkar's debut in both cinemas.

Read | Mirzapur makers drop Season 2 teaser; excited netizens echo Pankaj Tripathi's lines

Haathi Mere Saathi highlights the man-animal relationships in a story inspired by true events. It is also a tribute to 1971 classic film Haathi Mere Saathi that featured veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. Shriya Pilgaonkar spoke about the film and revealed that the subject of the film is incredibly relevant and important in today's times. She also claimed to be incredibly proud to be a part of the film with an inspiring actor like Rana Daggubati.

Read | How to avail Amazon Prime subscription at 50 per cent off ahead of Mirzapur season 2

The movie is based on a man who lives in the forest for 25 years. Rana Daggubati will reportedly be seen in high octane action sequences and will also share the screen with 12 elephants reportedly. Haathi Mere Saathi will also focus on environmental issues like deforestation and others.

What's next for the actors?

Apart from Raftaar and Haathi Mere Saathi, Shriya will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming political satire titled Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Actor Saqib Saleem, on the other hand, will be seen as Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83 with Ranveer Singh and an ensemble of other actors. The film is all set for theatrical release on April 10, 2020.

Read | Loved Mirzapur? Here are some similar crime shows which you should watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.