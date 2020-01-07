Loved Mirzapur? Here Are Some Similar Crime Shows Which You Should Watch

Mirzapur is a crime thriller which aired on Amazon Prime and received a lot of acclaim for the nuanced portrayal of gang violence in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Guddu and Bablu's unforgettable quest for power, while Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya is one of the most loved performances in the history of web series. Thus, if you extremely enjoyed Mirzapur, here are some of the gritty drama shows which you can watch online:

1) Sacred Games

One of the toughest competitions of Mirzapur is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games as both the series are somewhere similar in their crux but at the same time a lot different from each other too. The main point of tug between the two is the streaming platforms that they air on which are competitors of each other. Sacred Games is a thriller series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. It is the first Netflix original series in India which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap who also produced it under their banner Phantom Films.

2) Breathe

Breathe is a crime drama web television series which premiered on Amazon Prime on January 26, 2018. It is Amazon Prime Video’s second Indian original series after 2017's Inside Edge. The series stars R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni in the lead roles and is renewed for a second season as well.

3) Inside Edge

Inside Edge is a web series which airs on Amazon Prime based on a fictional T20 cricket team, Mumbai Mavericks that plays in the Power-Play League. People who loved Mirzapur's dynamics should watch Amazon's Inside Edge to explore power, politics and betrayal in cricket. It premiered on Amazon Video on 10 July 2017 and is Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian original series.

