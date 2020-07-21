Shruti Haasan And Vidyut Jammwal's Chemistry In The New Song 'Bhedi' Is Unmissable

Actor Shruti Haasan took to her social media handle on Tuesday to share a sneak peek of her latest song from the film Yaara titled Bhidi. The track is a beautiful love song that talks about two people and their intense love for each other. Fans have already been lauding the song with heaps of praise.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti shares a one minute video of the song showcasing some glimpsed from the film. In the video, one can notice Shruti and Vidyut Jammwal’s on-screen chemistry. By the looks of the video, it seems like Shruti and Vidyut are in love with each other but are unable to be together due to unknown reasons.

Along with the video, Shruti also went on to give a few details about the song. She wrote, “Nothing quite expresses ishq like a beautiful love song. Listen to Bhedi by Ankit Tiwari and Aishwarya Majumdar, from #Yaara - a movie about love & friendship. #BondOfYaara #YaaraOnZEE5”. Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans could not stop gushing over how addictive the song is. Some were also left speechless as they had nothing to comment as they posted several emojis. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “Amazing”. The rest of the fans went on to give emojis such as an awe-struck emoji and much more. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Vidyut Jammwal reacts to fake tweet in his name, says 'Tell me how you made it look real'

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several other posts related to her upcoming film, Yaara. Earlier to this, she shared her first look poster from the film. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving some tough looks. Along with the picture, she also wrote saying, “Meet Sukanya - the revolutionist that wanted to change the world.” Check out her first look poster from the film Yaara below.

Also read | Vidyut Jammwal and Tony Jaa talk about Muay Thai and its connection to Indian gods

About the film

The crime-drama film Yaara is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment. The movie stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in pivotal roles. As per reports, the movie is said to be a remake of the French film titled A Gang Story. The movie is set to premiere on July 30 on Zee5.

Also read | Shruti Haasan says she has been 'laughing since 90s'; fans call her 'cutest patootie'

Also read | Shruti Haasan gives sneak peek into her 'shoot day' as she resumes work; See pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.