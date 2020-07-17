Vidyut Jammwal Reacts To Fake Tweet In His Name, Says 'Tell Me How You Made It Look Real'

Vidyut Jammwal’s recent tweet slamming an OTT platform for not inviting him for his film Lootcase’s release has once again triggered the favouritism debate in the industry and fans have been calling out the Bollywood biggies ever since. However, recently, Vidyut Jammwal was surprised when a fan posted a fake tweet in his name, asking the audience to appreciate the ‘real talent’ and watch the trailer of his upcoming film. Retweeting the fake tweet shared by the fan, Vidyut Jammwal wanted to know how the person photoshopped the message and made it look so authentic. Take a look:

😂Not my job to expose the fake,in due time ,please tell me how you made this look so real.. https://t.co/CrDe5RnOvs — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 16, 2020

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal And Tony Jaa Talk About Muay Thai And Its Connection To Indian Gods

In his tweet, Vidyut also mentioned that it was not his job to expose the fake. The fake tweet read, “You all were supposed to encourage the real talent, right? The trailer of my new film has just been launched” (Translated from Hindi). Recently, the trailer of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film, Yaara was released on YouTube, which is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Produced by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment, the much-anticipated movie stars Vidyut, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in the leading roles. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is a remake of the French film A Gang Story.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal And Amit Sadh's 'Yaara' Set To Release On ZEE5 Soon

Vidyut invites controversy

Recently, Disney Hoststar bought the premiere rights of seven Hindi films, which includes Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara and Lootcase. However, Jammwal expressed his unhappiness over not being invited for the announcement and he posted a tweet addressing the issue. Soon after, Vidyut Jammwal expressed his displeasure over the issue. Take a look:

Also Read | Can Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao And Vidyut Jammwal Be Perfect As Amar Akbar Anthony?

😂Not my job to expose the fake,in due time ,please tell me how you made this look so real.. https://t.co/CrDe5RnOvs — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 16, 2020

Bollywood celebrities like Tanushree Dutta, Genelia D'Souza, Aahana Kumra and Kangana Ranaut backed the actor and expressed their disappointment on social media. Actor Kunal Kemmu, whose film didn't get an invite, too, expressed his disappointment and posted a tweet, addressing the issue.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal And Tony Jaa Talk About Muay Thai And Its Connection To Indian Gods

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.