The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Called A 'Winner' By Fans; See Here

Bollywood News

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar is out. Read to know what audiences say about the trailer of the movie

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is among the most awaited films of the year. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo. The trailer of the film has been recently released, read to know what the audience say

Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Back To Win Hearts, Push Envelope

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer reaction

Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan New Poster Out, Ayushmann Is Running Alongside Brides & Grooms

Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan BTS: Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana Reunite

 

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana To Recreate 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya it is a romantic comedy-drama film themed on homosexuality. It is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a hit at the box office. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to release on February 21, 2020.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT DOVAL AS INDIAN SPY IN PAK
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
SAIBABA BIRTHPLACE ROW WIDENS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
SWAMY'S NADDA PREDICTION