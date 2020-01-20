'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Called A 'Winner' By Fans; See Here

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is among the most awaited films of the year. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo. The trailer of the film has been recently released, read to know what the audience say

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer reaction

Marvellous trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. 😲😍



Kudos to @ayushmannk and whole team! This will be smashing the box office. @raogajraj @TSeries — Jimmy Patel (@itsbhargavpatel) January 20, 2020

Really like the #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Trailer. Kept it clean and focused on the issue here which definitely needs to be addressed. This one's a winner! — Neolin (@NeolinPillay) January 20, 2020

Superb ..again different topic different script🤘👌🏻 best wishes @ayushmannk #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan — Namita Patole (@NamitaP4) January 20, 2020

Another day another hit. Check out the magnolious trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Can't wait to see @ayushmannk bhai rocking once again at the box office. Love you 3000. This is the new era of Bollywood🤞🤞🤞 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanTrailerhttps://t.co/vamge2CwOP — Karthik (@vd_karthik) January 20, 2020

LOVE the #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan trailer. Coming from this team, I am counting big on this film. I hope it serves its purpose and people take back home something more than just entertainment. 👬❤️@ayushmannk @aanandlrai @Smzsofficial @Neenagupta001 @raogajraj — Anxiety (@iaryanagnihotri) January 20, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya it is a romantic comedy-drama film themed on homosexuality. It is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a hit at the box office. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to release on February 21, 2020.

