'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Called A 'Winner' By Fans; See Here

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is among the most awaited films of the year. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo. The trailer of the film has been recently released, read to know what the audience say
Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Back To Win Hearts, Push Envelope
Marvellous trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. 😲😍— Jimmy Patel (@itsbhargavpatel) January 20, 2020
Kudos to @ayushmannk and whole team! This will be smashing the box office. @raogajraj @TSeries
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan trailer review— #Onward (@VivekSrkian33) January 20, 2020
It's good
3.5/5
Really like the #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Trailer. Kept it clean and focused on the issue here which definitely needs to be addressed. This one's a winner!— Neolin (@NeolinPillay) January 20, 2020
Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan New Poster Out, Ayushmann Is Running Alongside Brides & Grooms
Superb ..again different topic different script🤘👌🏻 best wishes @ayushmannk #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan— Namita Patole (@NamitaP4) January 20, 2020
Another day another hit. Check out the magnolious trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Can't wait to see @ayushmannk bhai rocking once again at the box office. Love you 3000. This is the new era of Bollywood🤞🤞🤞 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanTrailerhttps://t.co/vamge2CwOP— Karthik (@vd_karthik) January 20, 2020
LOVE the #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan trailer. Coming from this team, I am counting big on this film. I hope it serves its purpose and people take back home something more than just entertainment. 👬❤️@ayushmannk @aanandlrai @Smzsofficial @Neenagupta001 @raogajraj— Anxiety (@iaryanagnihotri) January 20, 2020
Also Read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan BTS: Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana Reunite
Kya Aadmi ho yaar @ayushmannk, hitting every ball for a sixer! Amazing trailer man! There is something special about @raogajraj and @Neenagupta001— vishesh (@vroy38) January 20, 2020
together! 😍 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanTrailer https://t.co/cvPY8Bw487
#AyushmannKhurrana opts for refreshingly different themes always... #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan promises to be bold, interesting and entertaining... #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanTrailer: https://t.co/ImERw6eKbA— 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 🧜🏻♂️ (@DirectorRahulRK) January 20, 2020
Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana To Recreate 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya it is a romantic comedy-drama film themed on homosexuality. It is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a hit at the box office. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to release on February 21, 2020.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.