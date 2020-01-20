Ayushmann Khurrana To Recreate 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to choose subjects that are out of the box and yet again, he chose a role that is unique and creative. The actor is all set to kick start his 2020 with an upcoming movie titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is the sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He would be essaying the role of a gay man with Jitendra Kumar as his love interest. According to the reports by a leading daily, the duo would be seen grooving to the beats of the iconic Bappi Lehri composition, Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re from the movie Saaheb (1985).

Ayushmann Khurrana all set to star in Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re remake

It is an 80’s classic that featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh and would be recreated by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Hitesh Kevalya, the director of the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan mentioned that the song is a quintessential 80’s number and has the appropriate vibe for their film. He further added that it’s like a coffee shot for the movie.

Hitesh revealed that Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu have recreated the disco track and they have tried to retain the energy as well as Bappi Da’s voice. When Hitesh was asked about Ayushmann Khurrana’s views on recreating this song, he said that Ayushmann loved the recreated version as it captures the essence of the story.

Reportedly, the leads are expected to film the dance number next month. The song would be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The interesting fact about Vijay Ganguly is that he is the son of veteran filmmaker Anil Ganguly, who directed the Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh starrer Saaheb in 1985.

