Shweta Bachcha Nanda Has A Typical Concern As Navya Naveli-Agastya Meet Zoya Akhtar In USA

Javed Akhtar had played a major role in some of the biggest hits of Amitabh Bachchan, establishing him as an ‘Angry Young Man’ and more. Big B went on to work with the veteran-lyricist's family’s second generation, Farhan Akhtar, and his son Abhishek Bachchan too worked with Farhan’s production house. Though not yet on the professional front, now even the third generation of the Bachchan family is bonding with the Akhtars. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda recently spent some time with Zoya Akhtar. The trio met in the United States of America, and the youngster’s mother Shweta Bachchan thanked the filmmaker for treating them. However, she had a typical mother-like response too, asking if her kids had behaved themselves.

Zoya Akhtar on Wednesday shared a black-and-white photo of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda where they are all smiles. The trio bonded in New York. The director called the youngsters ‘Hansel and Gretel’, a reference to the 19th century classic's sibling duo. She captioned the post, “Hansel and Gretel #thenandas #portrait #chipsoftheoldblock #happypuppies #nightoutinnyc @navyananda @agastya.nanda.”Shweta Bachchan Nanda was pleased but at the same time, concerned. She wrote, “Hahaha Hansel & Gretel love it. Thank you for feeding them. Hope they behaved ♥️”

Here’s the post:

Navya Naveli has been a popular face in the media circles of the film industry for a long time. She has been tipped for film debut for many years. However, she had earlier denied that she had plans to become an actor. Her link-up stories have also been a part of the gossip mills. Most recently, she was linked with Malaal star Meezaan Jaaferi, son of Jaaved Jaaferi’s son. Agastya, on the other hand, completed his graduation in May this year.

Zoya Akhtar, meanwhile, delivered the most successful film of her career with Gully Boy earlier this year. The movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, went on to be her highest-grossing film and first Rs 100-crore hit. The film was almost unanimously lauded by the critics. Gully Boy is also India’s official entry for the Oscars next year. The movie had traced the story of Ranveer Singh's character as a rapper who succeeds from the slums of Mumbai.

