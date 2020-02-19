Shweta Basu On Recreating Sharmila Tagore's Look In 'Shukranu': 'It Was Exciting'

Popular Bollywood actor Shweta Basu is all set to intrigue the audience with her upcoming film, Shukranu. The movie that released on Zee5 this February 14, Valentine's Day, has the audience raving about her look from the film. In the film, Shweta is seen wearing a chiffon saree and donning Buffon hairstyle that was popular during the 70s, as the makers reportedly took inspiration from Sharmila Tagore's looks from the latter's films. In a recent interview, Shweta revealed how she felt recreating Tagore's look.

Also Read | ‘Tashkent Files’ Posters: Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad And Others Have One Important Question To Ask

Shweta Basu Prasad was 'thrilled' recreating Sharmila Tagore's look

In the interview, published on an online portal, Shweta revealed that her look from Shukranu is inspired by Sharmila Tagore, who was very famous during the 70s. In the interview, the actor expressed her love for Sharmila Tagore and exclaimed that she was excited when the makers revealed that her look would have glimpses of Sharmila Tagore. She added that she was 'thrilled' when she learned about the same. At the end of the interview, Shweta disclosed that she is a huge fan of Sharmila Tagore and admires her work.

Also Read | Shweta Basu Prasad Parts Ways With Husband, Thanks Him For 'irreplaceable Memories'

Also Read | Shweta Basu Prasad Is All Smiles After Her Separation From Husband; See Pics

Shukranu, released on Zee5, on February 14, 2020, has Shweta Basu playing the role of an innocent housewife. The movie, starring Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Basu, and Sheetal Thakur in the lead, is set in 1970. The movie narrates the tale of Inder, who faces difficulties in coming face to face with the vasectomy that was performed on him during the Emergency period.

Also Read | Shweta Basu Prasad Is All Smiles After Her Separation From Husband; See Pics

Also Read | Shweta Basu Prasad Files For Divorce; Says She And Rohit Remain Friends

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shweta Basu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.