Shweta Basu Prasad Files For Divorce; Says She And Rohit Remain Friends

Makdee fame actor Shweta Basu took to Instagram to announce her separation from her husband Rohit. The actor has filed for divorce almost a year after their wedding and announced her separation with a long statement on Instagram. The actor then added that she had indeed filed for a divorce although they would still maintain a healthy friendship.

Shweta Basu Prasad files for divorce

Source: Shweta Basu Prasad's Instagram

The actor mentioned in an interview with an entertainment daily that she and her former husband are in fact good friends and they made the decision mutually. She called Rohit Mittal extremely supportive of her acting career and praised him for his wonderful filmmaking skills. She then went on to say that she wishes to work with him in a film someday. The duo had a long-lasting and healthy relationship for five years however they decided to end their marriage and remain friends instead.

When asked about falling in love again, the actor said the does not refrain from the idea however she is primarily focused on her career for now. She mentioned that if love happens organically then she’s okay with or without it. The actor mentioned she has no primary intention to fall in love but does not disapprove the idea in any way.

The actor also added that she has an extremely good PR team working for her and she truth them. She said she does not care about fake gimmicks or airport looks but rather actual work. The actor said she is quite dedicated towards her craft and expects to grow in that direction.

The actor then revealed that she indeed has five projects at hand which will be releasing in 2020. She expressed that she will indeed be quiet busy filming and will not have time for anything else. The actor mentioned she will soon be seen in two web series and a couple of other projects as well. She also added that she will be seen in a Netflix original opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

