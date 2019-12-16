Shweta Basu Prasad Is All Smiles After Her Separation From Husband; See Pics

Recently, Shweta Basu Prasad shook her fans with her divorce news. She announced her separation from husband Rohit Mittal after one year of marriage. Shweta tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rohit as per Hindu traditions on December 13, 2018, in Pune in the presence of family and friends. The actor shared the news of her divorce on her social media handle as she said that they are breaking up on a mutual decision. The actor also said that not all stories are meant to have a happy ending but more importantly to have happy memories. Check out the post here.

The actor has seemed to have moved on as she recently posted a picture as she was seen striking a pose in Lucknow. The actor has posted pictures on her Instagram post as she all smiles soaking herself in the early morning sun. The actor sported top, jeans and boots and styled it with a scarf and a knitted sweater. The actor is in Lucknow with director Bishnu Dev Haldar as they are shooting for their upcoming film Shukranu. The actor said in her caption that work is her happy place. The actor seems to spend her time working and building her career. Check out the picture here.

Shweta rose to fame as a child actor in a popular television show named Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She also featured in the show Karishma Kaa Karishma. The returned to the small screen by bagging the lead role in the TV show, Chandra Nandini. She has also had a stint in films and has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films. She was last seen in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania where she played the role of Alia Bhatt’s sister.

