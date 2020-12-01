Shweta Singh Kirti Shares A Powerful Thought By Sushant Amid The Ongoing Fight For Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to share a video of the late actor sharing a powerful thought. "If we are concerned about what we are doing and why we are doing it, we should sit together to come together, not fight," Sushant said.

The movement for the ‘justice’ of Sushant Singh Rajput has not come without hurdles for his fans, friends and family, also being known as 'SSRians' and while the fight for justice continues, Sushant's thought shared by Shweta resonated with the fans.

One user wrote, "Word ! If we are concerned about what we are doing & why we are doing, we gotta come together in order to manifest it ! One for all and all for one ! Rn, alot of miscomprehensions ! Hence focus only on Justice for SSR," [sic] While another said, "It is a long battle of justice, and it will not stop until justice is delivered,, it's our voice and it will only get louder." [sic].

In his own words...”If we are concerned about what we are doing and why we are doing it. We should sit together to come together, NOT FIGHT...” #Justice4SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/d9X8ASlVyI — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 1, 2020

Directed on August 19 by Supreme Court to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, that happened on June 14, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the case. The only solace for his fans and numerous celebrities who have alleged foul play in the death has been that the CBI has not ruled out any angle yet. However, the lack of updates from the agency, has disappointed ‘SSRians’ including actor Shekhar Suman and others.

Among the other agencies, the Enforcement Directorate that is probing the financial fraud charges against prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, recently sent a Letter Rogatory to Hungary, seeking details of an alleged Rs 17 crore suspicious missing transaction. The Narcotics Control Bureau that had arrested Rhea (she was granted bail) for her alleged involvement with drug cartel, is still carrying out raids, questioning celebrities and arresting alleged drug peddlers.

