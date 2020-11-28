Sushant's Friend Ganesh Alleges 'death Threat From Dubai', Asserts To Fight Nevertheless

The movement for the ‘justice’ of Sushant Singh Rajput has not come without hurdles for his fans, friends and family, also being known as 'SSRians.' While some have been attacked on social media, a few have even alleged attempts to hack their social media accounts and more. Now, the late actor’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar alleged that he received a death threat call from Dubai.

Sushant’s friend allege death threat

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who is a choreographer and one of the first people the actor had met when he had come to Mumbai, shared the update on Twitter. Ganesh, who has been leading protest rallies across the country, assured his followers that he was safe. This was a day after he had sought protection from the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other higher-ups.

He conveyed his gratitude to another of Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh, who has also been one of the participants of various initiatives. Ganesh tweeted that just because of ‘social media nautanki things’, he had received a death threat call from Dubai. He added that he was changing his location every seven hours for his own safety. He was, however, undettered as he exclaimed that they will continue to fight for Sushant’s justice.

I'm safe, thanks for ur support people n @smitaparikh2 ji

just because of some social mediaनौटंकीthings

1.get a3death threat call from Dubai n

2.iam changing my place every 7hours

but we still fight for SSR@shwetasinghkirt @divinemitz @republic @Republic_Bharat @withoutthemind — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) November 27, 2020

Ganesh led protest movements for headway in Sushant’s death case in various cities of the country. He led rallies at SSR’s hometown Patna, performed religious rituals during a Padyatra in Kolkata, and even performed a hunger strike in Delhi. The ‘SSRians’ allege foul play in his death, which had termed as ‘suicide’ by Mumbai Police, that first investigated the case.

So now let's go to City of Joy Kolkata for protest for SSR.



Let's pray to Goddess Kali ji🙏

For Justice For our beloved Sushant.



Plz join the protest.



And the video is From Kalighat, Kolkata



Thank you!@iujjawaltrivedi @iRaviTiwari @GHiwarkar @nilotpalm3 #KolkataChalo4SSR pic.twitter.com/aentkNhHJE — Nandini (@Nandinidh11) October 17, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. No major update has been shared by the agency after conducting questioning of many in August and September.

On the other hand, two other agencies have been involved in the turn of events recently. The Enforcement Directorate, that was probing the allegations of financial fraud against prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, sent a Letter Rogatory to Hungary over SSR’s remuneration related to his Raabta and suspicious missing payment of Rs 17 crore. The Narcotics Control Bureau, that had come to Mumbai to investigate the alleged involvement of Rhea and the others, have performing raids at stars' residences and even made numerous arrests.

