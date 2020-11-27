Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Recovers From 'deadly Virus' COVID-19

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh took to his Twitter handle to share his health update. Singh revealed that after fighting Coronavirus for 10 days, he has now tested negative.

Singh further thanked God for protecting him from the 'deadly virus' — COVID-19. According to the BMC data on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 2,54,152, which is about 91 per cent of the total number of cases, as 548 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day.

Sushant's cousin urges CBI to 'name SSR killers'; Smita, Ganesh seek help from higher-ups

Today after 10 days fight with COVID I finally turned negative. I am grateful to God for protecting me from this deadly virus. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) November 26, 2020

Mumbai's COVID-19 situation

Mumbai reported 1,147 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, which took its overall case count to 2,79,737, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. This is for the second day in a row the city has recorded over 1,100 cases in a 24-hour period. On Wednesday, it had reported 1,144 new cases.

The death toll due to the virus mounted to 10,739 with 16 fresh fatalities reported from the city. So far, 18.36 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country's financial capital. With the surge in the daily cases, the city''s average case doubling rate declined to 198 days, while the growth rate increased to 0.35 per cent. According to the BMC data, there are 417 containment zones in the city, where 4,679 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus.

'Sushant Singh's culprits roaming free,' says Shekhar Suman as he makes plea to fans

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The ED is probing the financial angle of the First Information Report registered by Sushant’s family against Rhea Chakraborty and others, in which they have alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred to an unrelated account, among other accusations.

The agency had previously questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, SSR’s sister Meetu Singh, his manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CAs, among others.

This is apart from the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case. The CBI had also questioned most of the abovementioned names, though it has not given any major update apart from not ruling out any angle.

The Narcotics Contol Bureau was the other agency that joined the case, arresting Rhea, her brother Showik and others for alleged links with a drug cartel. Out of them, Rhea has been granted bail, while Showik is still in the jail.

(with PTI inputs)