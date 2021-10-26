Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks About Playing 'various Avatars' In His Next 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen in the much-awaited sequel of the 2004 movie Bunty Aur Babli. The trailer for Bunty Aur Babli 2 was recently dropped by the makers and has created quite a buzz amongst fans. Chaturvedi stars alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Sharvari Wagh in an epic battle between the OG Bunty and Babli and the new generation Bunty and Babli.

Siddhant spoke about his character from the upcoming movie and said it was an exciting opportunity to show the audience what he could do.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on his character from Bunty Aur Babli 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi while talking to ANI spoke about his character from the upcoming crime comedy movie and said, "I'm getting to be so many people in Bunty Aur Babli 2 because of the number of disguises we have managed to pull off in the film. For an actor like me, that was an exciting proposition because I could show people what all I can do in my first film as the quintessential masala Hindi film hero."

The Gully Boy actor added, "Each disguise came with a lot of prep, each character required me to pull off different accents and body language. It was a very tough one to do because each character needs to stand out for the film to work. I had an amazing time because this is what I feel I was born to do- entertain people in various avatars and hopefully do a good job at that every single time."

The trailer of the movie was unveiled on Monday, October 25 and gave fans a glimpse into a fun battle between the OG and the new generation. The trailer features the now retired criminal duo Bunty and Babli (Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji) who are being framed for the crimes that a new couple is doing (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh). The movie is directed by Varun V. Sharma, in his directorial debut and is slated to release on 19 November 2021. The movie wrapped up its shoot in September 2020 but, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

