Siddharth Gupta Recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Message; Talks About His Bond With Him

Siddharth Gupta, who was a part of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's pro-team, spoke to an entertainment portal about his last text for him. Gupta who lived with Sushant for over a year said that he is an 'idea that will live on forever'.

Sushant texted Kushal Zaveri, also a member of the pro-team a few days before his death that he wanted to meet Gupta and Zaveri and how he missed their old days. Talking about the same, Gupta told Pinkvilla that he feels gutted. "He had moved on in his life. He was staying with a different set of people," Gupta revealed.

When he received this message from Kushal, Gupta told him that he felt off because this "wasn't him entirely being so out there." Gupta said he was looking forward to meet him because he sensed something through that message. He said he didn't have his new number and wasn't aware where he was staying. "Not in a million years, we could have thought of anything going wrong," Gupta told the entertainment portal.

Gupta concluded by saying that if he was with him, things would have been different because "He was the happiest with all of us. I remember that when I had left Sushant's house, he had told me, 'we will meet at the top'."

"I feel Sushant is an idea that will live on forever. A lot of people didn't understand him. He did not fit in. Today what I am, I have absorbed from him. He taught me the idea of consciousness. I relive every day I spent with him. I miss him so much every day. He has given me too much of love and importance. The conversations I had with him, I understood that he was unphased by materialistic things," Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

After Mumbai Police's investigation that termed the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14 in Mumbai, as ‘suicide’, the Enforcement Directorate joined the case when his family got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The ED questioned Rhea and the others but did not make any arrests.

The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into the case, amid heated campaigning by fans of Sushant.

Later, as Rhea’s alleged involvement with drugs came to the fore, the NCB joined the investigation. While Rhea was arrested and then bailed, her brother is still in jail, while the agency continued to conduct raids, question celebrities, and make arrests. The CBI, however, has not given any major update since questioning and carrying out other investigations in the months of August and September.

