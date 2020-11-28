In Sushant case, Shekhar Suman believes 3 agencies did 'fair job', terms them 'helpless'

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been one of the few where multiple agencies got involved in the investigation. While many were questioned, arrested were made, raids conducted as many names got linked to the case, there is still no official answer on how the actor died. Shekhar Suman, one to raise numerous loopholes in the case, believes that the agencies did a good job in the investigation, but were undone by lack of evidence.

Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Shekhar Suman wrote on Twitter that the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau did ‘a fair job’ in interrogation, investigation and arrest. However, the actor felt that the agencies were ‘helpless’ due to lack of any evidence.

Despite the hurdles, he hoped if agencies could get 'lucky', and that a decision worth the wait could be possible.

I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI,NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation,investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are https://t.co/0dZxASZ3IW we have to just wait and see if they get lucky. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 27, 2020

From day one, Shekhar Suman has been convinced that Sushant did not take his own life. A few days ago, he had tweeted that ‘SSR’s culprits were roaming free’. Previously, he had expressed his disappointment with the CBI over lack of updates from their end.

#SSRCulpritsRoamingFree ..smthg ought to be done asap.we have to raise our voices more strongly and determinedly. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 23, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

After Mumbai Police's investigation that termed the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14 in Mumbai, as ‘suicide’, the Enforcement Directorate joined the case when his family got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The ED questioned Rhea and the others, but did not make any arrests.

The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into the case, amid heated campaigning by fans of Sushant.

Later, as Rhea’s alleged involvement with drugs came to the fore, the NCB joined the investigation. While Rhea was arrested and then bailed, her brother is still in jail, while the agency continued to conduct raids, question celebrities, and make arrests. The CBI, however, has not given any major update since questioning and carrying out other investigations in the months of August and September.

