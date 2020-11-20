Siddharth Gupta Says, 'Sushant Singh Didn't Like Being Alone', Calls Him A 'maverick'

Actor Siddharth Gupta who lived with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for almost a year (2018-2019) in an interview with a news portal revealed that he learned how to 'live in the moment/present' from the Chhichhore actor. Calling him a 'mentor' and a 'brother', Siddharth said that he was inspired every single day and shared a lot of common interests.

Talking to The Quint, Siddharth said that they both were engineers, and both shared interests in sports and science. "And beyond that, he took me to the other side of it where he made me understand the biggest thing, consciousness, he was a maverick. He was a mad person. I thought he was a genetic specimen. He didn’t like being alone," Siddharth said.

Recalling the days he spent with him, Siddharth also stated that Sushant would pass out without any warning and wake up after 2-3 hours and sing bhajans in his room. Sushant taught him that 'one should always be grateful for consciousness' and revealed that he was 'different' person at every different phase he met him in.

Siddharth concluded by that Sushant taught him and his fans to dream because he himself had big dreams. Gupta said that 'hopefully' he would carry forward what Sushant believed in and help bring 'change' in the world.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Central Bureau of Investigation is still investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, that took place on June 14 in Mumbai. The investigating agency has not given any major update on the case, after conducting daily questioning of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others in August and September. Fans have pinned hopes on their statement that no angle had been ruled out in their investigation, as they suspected foul play.

