Shekhar Suman asks, 'would they say sorry to me' over allegations on him over Sushant case

While the silence of most of the film industry’s in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has attracted flak from netizens, even ones who raised their voice were at the receiving end. On one hand, Kangana Ranaut had to face criticism from a section, leading to heated exchanges with other members of the film fraternity, others were accused of raising the matter for ‘publicity’ and ‘political ambitions.' Shekhar Suman expressed his displeasure over the allegations and sought an apology over it.

READ: 'Tejashwi Will Be CM' Says Shekhar Suman On Early Trends In Bihar, Hopes SSR Case Headway

Shekhar Suman unhappy over ‘publicity’ allegation on Sushant case

Shekhar Suman had been one of the first to question the numerous loopholes in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The veteran actor had also visited SSR’s home in Patna, which is also his hometown, to offer condolences to the family days after the unfortunate event. Shekhar Suman had also met Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and held press conferences sharing their take on the case.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman wrote that a lot of people had ‘accused’ him of having ‘political ambitions’ by raising the Sushant case. He mentioned the recently-concluded state elections in Bihar and his lack of interest for it. Calling them ‘creeps’, he asked them to come forward and say sorry to him.

When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna,a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions.The Bihar elections have come n gone and I cldnt care a fig about it.Wd these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 17, 2020

Shekhar Suman also highlighted the dichotomy when fighting for a ‘problem’ is considered ‘publicity,’ and remaining silent is called ‘self-centered, coward and selfish.’ He added that one had to think a ‘million times’ before taking a stand, stressing that there is not necessarily a motive behind all such decisions.

If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity,if you don't you are a self-centered,coward and a selfish https://t.co/ANiSd9uF8G has to think a million times before taking a stand.There ain't always a motive behind what you do. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 17, 2020

READ: In Sushant Case, Shekhar Suman Highlights 'paradox' On Nov 14, Questions 'big Mystery'

Shekhar Suman had recently shared his excitement when Tejashwi Yadav was leading in the early trends in the counting of Bihar election results last week. He hoped that the latter could do something about the Sushant case if he became the Chief Minister. However, despite being the party with highest number of seats, RJD lost out to the NDA alliance, and Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the CM on Tuesday.

Shekhar Suman raises questions in SSR case

Shekhar Suman has not minced his words in calling the death of Sushant, that took place on June 14 in Mumbai as’murder.’ The actor shared numerous opinions backing his theory, in the same way that ‘SSRians’ have been raising in the past few months. The Movers & Shakers star had also expressed his disappointment with the Central of Investigation, that is probing the case, for not making any breakthrough in the case till now.

READ: Milind Soman's Nude Photo Gets Funny Wordplay Reaction From Shekhar Suman; Netizens Join

READ: Sudharshan Rattan Dies Due To COVID-19; Shekhar Suman, Tina Ghaai Pour In Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.