Kids hold 'justice for Sushant' banner as fans perform charity on Diwali; Shweta pens note

While the death of Sushant Singh Rajput completed five months on Saturday, initiatives to honour his memory continued from fans. As the day coincided with Diwali, some of the ‘SSRians’ marked the occasion by performing charitable initiatives. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti was touched by the gestures and wrote about the ‘victory of good over evil.’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister on special initiatives

A group of fans distributed food and toys to underprivileged children to pay respect to Sushant on Diwali and five months of his death. The kids along with the organisers of the event also held ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ placards, amid the movement to seek answers on the truth of Sushant’s death and its investigation.

Responding to it, Shweta conveyed her gratitude to them for making the kids happy on Diwali.

She added that God was a ‘state of being’ that ‘came alive’ through such ‘loving actions’.

Conveying greetings of the festival and hoping for ‘victory of Good over Evil’, she urged her followers to light up ‘hope, kindness and love in our hearts.’

Thank you for making these kids happy on Diwali day. God is a state of being that comes alive through loving actions🙏 This Diwali 🪔 let there be victory of Good over Evil. Let us light up hope, kindness and love in our hearts. Wishing Happy Diwali to One and All. #HappyDiwali

As another group distributed food to elderly persons on Sushant’s name, with banners of ‘Feed Foor 4 SSR’ being seen, Shweta shared a quote, ‘Sense of giving, offering, is one of the expressions of Divine love.”

" Sense of giving, offering, is one of the expressions of Divine love." - Bhakti Sutra

Previously, Sushant’s fans have held numerous initiatives like ‘Feed Foor 4 SSR’, ‘Plant 4 SSR’, many of which were part of his ‘dreams’ list.

Shweta had previously urged ‘SSRians’ to celebrate Diwali ‘Sushant wali’ in the way he loved to perform charitable events. She asked them to buy diyas and candles from poor sellers or distribute sweets to the underprivileged.

Previously, she had also praised a fan for lighting a diya outside Sushant’s residence.

On the occasion of Diwali, SSR’s other sister Meetu Singh also penned a note of gratitude to ‘SSRians’ for their support to the family in the ‘hard times.’ She shared how much she was missing her ‘Bhai’ on Diwali.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant breathed his last at his Bandra house on June 14. The death was termed as ‘suicide’ by the Mumbai Police, and Bihar Police also joined in after it registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others on Sushant’s family’s complaint. Following a huge movement for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case, the Supreme Court gave its nod on August 19.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate also investigated the allegations of cheating and embezzlement against Rhea and the others, while the Narcotics Control Bureau came to investigate her alleged link with the drug mafia. The NCB also arrested Rhea, and she received bail, while her brother Showik continued to be in jail amid arrest and questioning of well-known names. The CBI has not given any major update on the case , except that all angles were being looked into.

