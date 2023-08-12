Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 2 Years Of Shershaah, Remembers Captain Vikram Batra

August 12 marks the second anniversary of film Shershaah. The film cinematises the life and sacrifices of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero. Sidharth Malhotra, who essayed the late martyr's role on screen, commemorated the occasion by penning a heartfelt note.

Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starred as real-life couple Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

The film led to the real-life romance between the on-screen pair, ending in a much-celebrated wedding earlier this year.

Sidharth Malhotra remembers Captain Vikram Batra as Shershaah turns 2

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note he had penned in lieu of Shershaah completing two years. Shershaah has been one of Malhotra's most successful cinematic outings, bagging him several nominations and accolades. Sidharth's note, penned in Hindi, detailed how honoured he felt for the opportunity to portray an individual, who is essentially immortal. He also shared how each time August 12 rolls in, he will always be reminded of the immense warmth and love, the audience gave his character.



A rough translation of Sidharth's note reads, "Life gives an artist very few opportunities to play a character which is immortal, much like the sun in the sky. This may be a coincidence or just my good luck that I got this beautiful opportunity with Shershaah. Living the role of 'Captain Vikram Batra' has brought me closer to living life. His nuances, his courage, his patriotism, his passion, everything brought me closer to him and that is how Shershaah was presented to the audiences. 2 years ago, on this very day, you accepted 'Shershaah' as your own and whenever this date rolls in, my heart just says one thing -'this heart wants more."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sparked a romance on Shershaah sets

Shershaah holds immense relevance for Sidharth Malhotra for more reasons than one. It was on the sets of the film that the actor met his wife Kiara Advani. Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema's on-screen counterparts tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, earlier this year.