Sidharth Malhotra 'decides To Lift Weight Off His Head' As He Flaunts His Wavy Locks

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he is planning on taking some 'weight off his head', as he shared a picture, which features the actor flaunting his wavy locks. The picture features Sidharth Malhotra sitting on a chair in front of a mirror, as he cross-folds his hands and smiles subtly. Take a look at the picture shared.

Sidharth Malhotra's haircut

In his caption, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, 'Decided to lift some weight off my head ðŸ’‡ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸’. Soon after Sidharth Malhotra shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered praises on him for ‘looking so good’. More so, some fans also enquired the actor about his next movies. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sidharth Malhotra's haircut.

Fans React

The actor recently made it to the news when he returned to the sets of his upcoming film, Shershaah after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture, which features the actor going through his lines, while a crew member checks his temperature. In his caption, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, ‘Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah’. Take a look at the picture.

On the work front

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play a double role for the first time in his career, as the actor has reportedly been roped in for the remake of the blockbuster Tamil film, Thadam. Starring Arjun Vijay, Tanya Hope and Smruthi Venkat in the leading roles, Thadam chronicles the story of a youngster's murder, which creates confusion among a few cops when they find out that the one accused in the crime has a look-alike. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Thadam's remake is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. The actor will also be seen in Shershaah.

(Image credits: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

