LG Wing Release Date In India Announced: Details About Specifications, Price And More

LG is known for its innovative technological products, and now the organisation is all set to release LG Wing in India. The uniquely designed product has some of the most alluring features such as a Rotating ( primary and secondary ) display screen. The smartphone comes with two variants such as 128 GB storage 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage 8 GB RAM. With so many incredible specialities, many are waiting to know about the LG Wing release date in India, price and more. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it

LG Wing specifications and features

Screen - LG Rotating Screen: Work, Play & Multi-Task

Display - 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 ( Primage P-OLED Full Vision display and Secondary G-OLED display )

Resolution - 1,080 x 2,460 pixels

Aspect ratio - 20.5:9

Pixels per inch (PPI) - 419

Front Camera - Motorized pop-up 32 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm

Rear Camera - Triple Camera setup

64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/1.9, 117Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/3.4", 1.0µm

12 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Build - Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame

RAM - 8 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 128 GB, 256 GB ROM storage

Expandable memory - Expandable up to 2 TB

IP rating - IP54 splash proof

Battery Capacity - 4000mAh

Charging - Supports Quick Charge 4.0 with 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging

Colours - Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky

Operating System - Android 10

SIM Card Slot - Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Card slot - MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

LG Wing release date in India

LG Wing was released in the markets outside India on October 15, 2020. However, the wait for Indian buyers is soon going to find closure as the organisation has reportedly announced the LG Wing release date in India to be October 28, 2020. The company will hold a virtual launch event for the product at 11:30 am.

LG Wing Price in India (Expected)

LG has kept it quiet about the price details of the much-awaited smartphone. However, the base variant LG Wing (128 GB 8 GB RAM ) was introduced in the Korean market at the price of KRW 1,098,900 which is approximately Rs. 71,400. The product comes in two colour variants, Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky.

