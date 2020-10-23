LG Wing Release Date In India Announced: Details About Specifications, Price And More

Quick links:
LG is known for its innovative technological products, and now the organisation is all set to release LG Wing in India. The uniquely designed product has some of the most alluring features such as a Rotating ( primary and secondary ) display screen. The smartphone comes with two variants such as 128 GB storage 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage 8 GB RAM. With so many incredible specialities, many are waiting to know about the LG Wing release date in India, price and more. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it
LG Wing was released in the markets outside India on October 15, 2020. However, the wait for Indian buyers is soon going to find closure as the organisation has reportedly announced the LG Wing release date in India to be October 28, 2020. The company will hold a virtual launch event for the product at 11:30 am.
Switch between the screens, it's designed for your convenience. #ExploreTheNew and multitask in a new way on 28.10.2020! Keep chatting with your friends while you #Netflixandchill. #LGMobile #Innovation #SaveTheDate #ExploreLG #CountdownBegins pic.twitter.com/Uv23FYP5fm— LG India (@LGIndia) October 23, 2020
LG has kept it quiet about the price details of the much-awaited smartphone. However, the base variant LG Wing (128 GB 8 GB RAM ) was introduced in the Korean market at the price of KRW 1,098,900 which is approximately Rs. 71,400. The product comes in two colour variants, Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky.
