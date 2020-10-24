Joe Biden Promises 'free COVID Vaccine' If Voted To Power Ahead Of US Polls In November

Even as a controversy broke out in India after BJP promised 'free COVID-19 vaccine' in poll-bound Bihar, in the United States where the Presidential election will be held on November 11, Democratic nominee Joe Biden made a similar promise. On Friday, Biden said that if elected as the President of United States of America, he would mandate Covid-19 vaccines be free for all Americans.

In a speech about his pandemic response plan, attacking President Donald Trump, Biden said that the Republican incumbent has "given up" fighting the virus and has "quit on America." He added, "Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone — whether or not you're insured." This comes after Trump announced during the Presidential debate that COVID vaccine is ready and will come out in coming weeks.

The United States has reported 8,746,953 Coronavirus cases, 229,284 deaths have been reported and 5,698,161 people have recovered so far.

Free vaccine promise in India

In BJP's Bihar assembly election manifesto, the saffron party has promised free vaccine if voted to power. While unveiling the manifesto, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination."

Following Bihar, AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) also announced that the state government will provide free vaccines to all whenever such a vaccine was available. EPS who has been named AIADMK's CM candidate and polls in the state will be held in May 2021. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free vaccines to all state subjects.

