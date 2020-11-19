Sidharth Malhotra 'fascinated' Seeing New Zealand Cops Dancing On 'Kaala Chashma'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is elated after watching New Zealand police cadets dancing on hit Bollywood numbers — Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma at a Diwali event organised by the Multicultural Council of Wellington. "Fascinated by them," Malhotra wrote.

"Love to see such amazing performances from the New Zealand Bollywood fans. Much love to you guys. Big hug," Sidharth added further. According to the Facebook post by Wellington Indian Association, the law enforcement officers were invited at a multicultural council when they took the crowd by surprise by showing their outstanding skills of dancing and thoroughly enjoying the hit song.

The clip shows officers dawning in their uniforms initially dancing on Kar Gayi Chull by Badshah followed by Kala Chashma that included some of them even wearing the signature black goggles.

In 2016, Tourism New Zealand appointed Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra as a brand ambassador to connect better with the audience in India.

On the work front

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play a double role for the first time in his career, as the actor has reportedly been roped in for the remake of the blockbuster Tamil film, Thadam. Starring Arjun Vijay, Tanya Hope and Smruthi Venkat in the leading roles, Thadam chronicles the story of a youngster's murder, which creates confusion among a few cops when they find out that the one accused in the crime has a look-alike. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Thadam's remake is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. The actor will also be seen in Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra 'decides to lift weight off his head' as he flaunts his wavy locks

After the pandemic outbreak, everything was put on hold including the movie shooting. In the recent past, Sidharth Malhotra decided to get back to work as things started getting normal. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a picture, which features the actor going through his lines, while a crew member checks his temperature. In his caption, Malhotra wrote, "Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah". Take a look at the picture.

Sidharth Malhotra enjoys 'movie night' while revealing his 'relation-chip goals'

