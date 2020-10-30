Sidharth Malhotra Enjoys 'movie Night' While Revealing His 'relation-chip Goals'

On October 29, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle and shared a picture of him, in which he was seen holding a bowl of chips while sporting a dapper look in a black three-piece suit teamed up with a tie. To pose for the self-portrait, Malhotra is seen licking his finger.

To add a pinch of humour for his fans and followers, Sidharth wrote a caption, which read, "This is my Relation-Chip goals.What are yours?". To conclude his caption, Malhotra also added a few hashtags, such as #chipsforlife #foodlove and #movienight. Scroll down to take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post.

Within a couple of hours, the Ek Villain actor's post managed to receive more than 380k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from his followers on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments box with red-heart and laughing emoticons whereas a few joined the fun banter with him as they wrote puns. A fan asserted, "Relation-Sid goals" while another wrote, "My relation chip goals is watching u". Meanwhile, filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who worked with Sid in 2019's release Marjaavaan, also took to the comments section and wrote, "Don’t have a 'chip' on your shoulder just coz you looking handsome".

Interestingly, the Kapoor & Sons actor has not only channelled his inner foodie but also tried his hand in cooking. During the early days of Coronvirus-induced lockdown, the actor tried cooking prawns. In March, he shared a video and captioned that it was his first attempt to cook Butter Garlic Prawns which turned out to be "pretty well". In a one-minute long video, the actor gave a few glimpses of his time in the kitchen.

Well, it’s never too late to try something new! Here’s #MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well ðŸ˜œ Make the most of this time guys and keep trying new things ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ³ pic.twitter.com/qns9ALMffL — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 21, 2020

A peek into Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

Though he is not an avid Instagram user, Sidharth Malhotra's photos on the platform often manage to steal the attention of his fans. The media feed of the 35-year-old actor has numerous selfies, self-portraits, candid pictures, throwbacks and work-out videos. In the recent post, which was shared a week back, the actor he was seen looking into the mirror while posing with an intense look. Grabbing the opportunity to motivate his 11.6M followers, he wrote, "Decided to lift some weight off my head". The post has garnered over 500k likes and thousands of comments.

