Sidharth Malhotra Quashes Breakup Rumours With 'Shershaah' Co-star Kiara Advani; Read

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in news lately for their alleged breakup. It was reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have stopped meeting each other and have reportedly parted ways. However, Student of the Year star Malhotra has seemingly quashed all rumours and here is proof of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani, who is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in lead roles, dropped an adorable picture of herself.

Sidharth Malhotra quashes breakup rumours with Kiara Advani

The Shershah actor looks refreshing in a monochromatic co-ord set as she donned a hot-pink coloured thigh-length blazer with mini shorts that looked nothing less than a treat to sore eyes. Kiara completed her look with monochromatic pumps and a low poney tail. Soon after she uploaded a video, beau Sidharth was quick to like the video posted on the photo-blogging site. Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the screen space in the 2021 war drama Shershaah. While the two stars' acting wowed the audience, the two have also been in awe of their on-screen chemistry. While the rumoured couple never made their relationship official or openly talked about it, they never denied the rumours too. They were often seen going on vacations together or hanging out at each other's residences in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani on the work front

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is currently promoting her forthcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Aneez Basmee, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the horror-comedy flick also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic comedy film of the same name. The original movie featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022. Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in her kitty.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has multiple projects lined up, which include Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra/kiaraaliaadvani