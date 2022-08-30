Sidharth Malhotra Says It's An 'extreme Journey' As He Marks 10 Yrs In B'wood; Here's Why

Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way since his 2012 Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, having to his credit successful films like Shershaah, Kapoor & Sons, Ek Villain and more. The actor, who has been a part of the film fraternity for a decade now, recently shed light on his career arc and hoped that his ride can inspire people to follow their passion.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Malhotra said his journey has been 'extreme', coming from Delhi with a non-filmy background and paving his way by entertaining people with various roles. Sidharth, who started out in the glamour industry as a model, stressed how one should be fully dedicated to achieving what one loves.

Sidharth Malhotra recalls his 'extreme journey' in Bollywood

Talking about his career arc, he said, "It’s just to show them (people) by my actions that anything that you put your mind to is possible. Everyone’s opinion is not what you have to go by always. Eventually, you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication and your obsession with one particular field while trying to achieve it. I’m a prime example of that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it”.

Despite his trailblazing stint in the industry, Malhotra feels there's a long way to go before people put him on a pedestal. He said, "For me, being an icon or somebody in the field is a little too early. I know work has been good, and God has been kind. But I do feel that to be an icon and to have some kind of love from the audience means that you need to show them by actions as to what you need to do to achieve something in life."

On the work front, he has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, while it is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. He also has Thank God, Yodha and a web project Indian Police Force lined up.