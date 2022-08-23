Kiara Advani & Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra To Reunite For Rom-com Movie: Report

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra garnered massive fame and love for their movie Shershaah while attracting fans’ attention over rumours of them dating. Soon after the release of the film, rumours of the two dating each other spread like wildfire. Although the couple neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, their frequent social media banter and outings have sparked speculations about their relationship.

As fans wait to witness more of their chemistry on-screen after Shershaah, a recent report claims that the duo will be sharing screen space yet again for a romantic comedy film. Here’s what we know so far.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to reunite for a rom-com?

According to the recent reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development recently told the outlet about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s return to the big screen together after the tremendous success of Shershaah and revealed that they are working on an untitled romantic comedy film, helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, known for movies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The source further mentioned that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a detailed meeting with Shashank Khaitan and the duo have agreed in principle to be a part of the film. The movie is expected to go on floors by the end of the year if everything goes as planned.

“The untitled rom-com will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The filmmaker had a detailed meeting with Sid and Kiara recently, and the duo have agreed in principle to be a part of Shashank’s rom-com. The paperwork is still remaining, but if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors by the end of this year,” the source told Pinkvilla.

Revealing details about the project, the source further told the outlet, “While Sunir Kheterpal has locked a script, acquired the rights, and registered a title, he is yet to find a director. The things on that film will proceed only once team Adal Badal has a director on board.”

The Shershaah duo was earlier spotted in casual avatars as they arrived at a filmmaker's office, reportedly to meet Shashank Khaitan, on Saturday night. The duo came and left in the same car, with paparazzi surrounding their vehicle to get a good glimpse.

(Image: @kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram)