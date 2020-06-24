Sidharth Malhotra Shares Pic Sporting A Mask; Milap Zaveri Says 'Mass Hero To Mask Hero'

On Tuesday night, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of himself with a mask on his face. In the caption, the Shershaah star expressed that he is trying to adapt to the 'new lifestyle'. Not to miss how Sidharth's mask is matching his outfit.

However, what stole the show was Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri's comment on Sidharth's post. Milap took a fun dig at Malhotra and wrote, "Last year tu MASS hero banaa, is saal MASK hero." Milap also wrote that the compliment came from one of Sidharth's fans on Twitter. Milap's comment got many likes from netizens who dropped laughing emotions on the post.

As seen in the photo, Sidharth Malhotra dons a neon green tee beneath a grey jacket and trousers. Not only this, but the strips of his mask are also colour-coordinating with his outfit. Fans flooded the comment section with love and hearts. Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post.

Sidharth Malhotra's recent post on Father’s Day also won many hearts. The Ek Villian actor shared an adorable childhood picture with his dad and another photo from one of his trips with his father, Sunil Malhotra. Sidharth penned a heartwarming note for him. In the caption, Sidharth wrote, "Happy Fathers Day Dad, Love u to the ocean and back, You will always be the captain of our ship! Big virtual hug."

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Teams Up With 'Kabir Singh' Makers For His Next Tamil Remake; Deets

What's next for Sidharth Malhotra?

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri's film, Marjaavaan along with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth Malhotra has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming biographical-action drama titled Shershaah. The movie is based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's song 'Galliyan' was a major hit; Watch its BTS

Shershaah is written by Sandeep Srivastava and helmed by Vishnuvardhan. The movie is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Sidharth will reportedly play a double role in the film and the movie is slated to release in July 2020. However, no official announcement about the release date has been declared due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year in March, Sidharth had also broken the big news of starring in the remake of Tamil murder mystery Thadam. The movie is a joint venture of Kabir Singh makers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The remake of Thadam will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and will release on November 20, 2020. Take a look.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Designer's Muse And These Pictures Prove It Right

Also Read | COVID-19 lockdown to force 1000 plus cinema halls to shut down all over India?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.