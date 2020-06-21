Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Designer's Muse And These Pictures Prove It Right

Bollywood's diva and fashion finesse, Kareena Kapoor Khan has become an all-time favourite muse for many renowned designers in the industry. Kareena Kapoor had also walked several ramps during her pregnancy and stole the show. Here's a look at the times when Bebo became a designer's muse.

Faraz Manan, who commenced his career in 2003, is now one of Asia's leading bridal designers. Known for his ascetically beautiful couture, Faraz has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan several times. Here's a look at when Kareena walked the ramp with Manan at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai and stole the show. Kareena Kapoor has donned Manan's label a lot of the times, and the designer's social media is proof that she is one of his favourites.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra in 2018. Manish called the Veere Di Wedding actor his 'favourite muse' as she dazzled on the ramp in an ivory lehenga from the designer’s latest collection back then. In one of the posts, Manish also wrote, "My muse forever Kareena Kapoor khan #love." Here's a glimpse.

Back then, mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor-Khan made heads turn as she walked the ramp as the showstopper for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's bridal-wear collection at the grand finale of the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016. Kapoor looked ravishing in a grey lehenga and heavily embroidered Kurti embellished with gold intricate work. Check out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for designer- Anita Dongre at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. The gorgeous diva sported a white ensemble with a beige and white colour jacket over it with a hue of minimal makeup. Check out her resplendent outfit as she posed for the camera.

The Good Newwz actor oozed doodles of glamour in a green gown as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale 2020 as Amit Aggarwal's showstopper. It was the first time Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal as the showstopper for the designer. She pulled off a green shimmery, off-shoulder, gown with a deep plunging neckline.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama, Angrezi Medium. The actor essayed the role of Naina who is a cop along with late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a hardworking Rajasthani businessman who does everything in power to make her daughter's dream of studying in London come true.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

