Shraddha Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra's Song 'Galliyan' Was A Major Hit; Watch Its BTS

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

In 2014, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. The plot of the film revolves around Guru who blurs the line of good and evil to seek revenge for his beloved. The movie did average at the box-office, but the songs of the movie were loved a lot by the audience. Here is the behind the scenes of the song Galliyan from Ek Villain-

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's First & Latest Film's BO Collection Will Prove She Has Come A Long Way

Galliyan behind the scenes

Galliyan is a romantic Hindi song from the 2014 Bollywood movie, Ek Villain. Composed by Ankit Tiwari, the song is sung by Tiwari himself, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The music video of the track features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Or Blake Lively: Who Wore The Yellow Sequin Outfit Better?

In the video, Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are seen working very hard for the song. Parts of the song have been shot in Mauritius, near beautiful waterfalls, and include fake snow. Director Mohit Suri is seen explaining the choreographer, Raju Khan, that Shraddha Kapoor’s character wakes up from her bed and looks outside her house and the whole place is covered with snow.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Or Kriti Sanon: Who Donned The White Shirt Dress Better?

He is heard telling the choreographer that he wants it to look like Siddharth Malhotra's character has created artificial snow for Shraddha Kapoor’s character. Mohit Suri is seen explaining the team that the key moments in the song are when she holds the light in her hand, when she touches the snow, and when she visits the butterfly garden. Actor Shraddha Kapoor is also seen saying that in the song Siddharth Malhotra's character reveals his vulnerable side as opposed to the tough exterior he portrays throughout the film.

Watch the Galliyan song here-

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Sab Tera’ BTS Video A Must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.