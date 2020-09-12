Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Sidharth Malhotra is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Sidharth Malhotra never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans by sharing goofy to informative posts. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media urging fans to watch this particular movie. Read to know more about the movie

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's On-screen Chemistry Is Better With Sidharth Malhotra Or Prabhas?

Sidharth Malhotra urges fans to watch this movie

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the very active celebrities on social media. On September 11, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle urging fans to watch the movie, The Social Dilemma that released on the OTT platform, Netflix. Sharing the poster of the movie as his Instagram story, the actor captioned it with "#MUSTWATCH" and a thumbs-up.

About The Social Dilemma

The Social Dilemma (2020) is a documentary drama, directed by Jeff Orlowski. The movie has been written by Orlowski, Davis Coombe, and Vickie Curtis. The plot of the film revolves around the rise of social media and the damage that it has caused to society, focusing on its exploitation of its users for financial gain through surveillance capitalism and data mining.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra's Song 'Galliyan' Was A Major Hit; Watch Its BTS

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen on the big-screen in Milap Zaveri’s romantic action drama, Marjaavaan (2019). The movie was produced by Bhushan Kumar and also cast Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. The plot of the movie revolves around the lives of two lovers, Raghu and Zoya, who are very happy in their lives with eachother until their enemy decides to turn their life upside down.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra: The Actor's Best Promotional Looks For Marjaavaan

The actor will next be seen in Vikram Batra’s biopic movie Shershaah. The movie is all set to release sometime at the end of 2020. Vishnuvardhan is the director for the movie while Sandeep Shrivastava has penned down the script. Other than Sidharth Malhotra, the upcoming movie also feature Vijay Meenu, Rahaao, Kiara Advani, and Shiv Pandit as the lead characters of the movie. The movie will be based on the real-life events of the respected Captain Vikram Batra.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra: The Actor Opens Up About His Views On Marriage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.