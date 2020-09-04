Last Updated:

Simi Garewal Shows Her 'respect' For A Cop Who Helped A Stray Dog Cross The Road; Watch

Recently, Simi Garewal showered praises on an anonymous cop for helping a stray dog reach safety. Here is what the actor wrote for the cop. Read details.

Tarun Nair
Simi Garewal

Recently, Bollywood actor and talk show host, Simi Garewal retweeted a video of a traffic cop, who stopped the traffic for an important ‘pedestrian’. The video features the anonymous cop, directing a stray dog to safety, halting the hustling traffic on a highway. Watch the video here.

Simi: 'So much respect for the cop'

With the video shared, Simi Garewal blessed the cop and mentioned that she respects him for taking care of the mute animal. Soon after Simi Garewal posted the video on her Twitter handle, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded the cop for showing immense magnanimity and sensitivity towards the dog. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video:

Fans react

Simi Garewal recently made it to the news when the actor tweeted about the Russian Coronavirus vaccine, which was written in half-English and half-Russian. In her tweet, Simi Garewal cleared that the joke was shared by a friend, which can be roughly translated to: ‘I’ve finally taken the Russian COVID vaccine and so far I’m feeling perfectski with иo sideski effectskoski and my name is Lopez Obrador and I am corrupt and a liar and why I give pure direct rewards’. Take a look:

Simi Garewal on the work front

Simi is best known for her work in movies like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz and Udeekaan. The actor kickstarted her film journey alongside Feroz Khan in the much-acclaimed 1962 film, Tarzan Goes To India. Besides acting, Simi has also anchored the much-acclaimed talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In her career, the actor has also written and directed a Hindi feature film called Rukhsat and has produced several television commercials, for which she earned many awards and accolades. 

