Simi Garewal Shows Her 'respect' For A Cop Who Helped A Stray Dog Cross The Road; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor and talk show host, Simi Garewal retweeted a video of a traffic cop, who stopped the traffic for an important ‘pedestrian’. The video features the anonymous cop, directing a stray dog to safety, halting the hustling traffic on a highway. Watch the video here.

Simi: 'So much respect for the cop'

So much respect for this cop..to care for the safety of this mute animal.. Bless him!😇 https://t.co/Z5wKKy2MAq — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 2, 2020

With the video shared, Simi Garewal blessed the cop and mentioned that she respects him for taking care of the mute animal. Soon after Simi Garewal posted the video on her Twitter handle, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded the cop for showing immense magnanimity and sensitivity towards the dog. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video:

Fans react

Don't care how old this clip is, it will always remind me that hope is just around the corner. Salute to cop, and kudos to the dog for being so obedient. — 🇬🇧 Mohammed Is A Rangel Ranger🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Rs_So_Hounslow) September 2, 2020

Such Good Samaritans do exist and that too in police force. Let his tribes multiply. — R Edwin Samuel (@redwinsamuel) September 2, 2020

Oh ! Really nice, many times I have watched videos like this happening in foreign countries. It is nice to see in India that there is some kind of humanism like here for street dogs. — Bhuwanesh Kr. Sharma (@DrBhuwanesh) September 2, 2020

Simi Garewal recently made it to the news when the actor tweeted about the Russian Coronavirus vaccine, which was written in half-English and half-Russian. In her tweet, Simi Garewal cleared that the joke was shared by a friend, which can be roughly translated to: ‘I’ve finally taken the Russian COVID vaccine and so far I’m feeling perfectski with иo sideski effectskoski and my name is Lopez Obrador and I am corrupt and a liar and why I give pure direct rewards’. Take a look:

Sent by a friend:

I’ve finally taken the Russian COVID vaccine and so far I’m feeling perfectski with иo sideski effectskoski и меня зовут Лопес Обрадор, и я коррумпирован и лжец и почему я даю чистые прямые награды😋 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 16, 2020

Simi Garewal on the work front

Simi is best known for her work in movies like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz and Udeekaan. The actor kickstarted her film journey alongside Feroz Khan in the much-acclaimed 1962 film, Tarzan Goes To India. Besides acting, Simi has also anchored the much-acclaimed talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In her career, the actor has also written and directed a Hindi feature film called Rukhsat and has produced several television commercials, for which she earned many awards and accolades.

