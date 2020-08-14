Simi Garewal Inspired By Kamala Harris' Intellect, Says 'can See Her As Future President'

Actor Simi Garewal recently took to Twitter to share her views on Kamala Harris, the woman taking social media by storm lately. Simi Garewal spoke about the most notable qualities of Joe Biden’s Vice President pick, Kamala Harris, and how she stands a chance of becoming the future president of the United States. Simi got a mixed response from her followers on the tweet.

Veteran actor Simi Garewal recently took to social media to speak about the most recent development in the Democratic Party, regarding the 2020 presidential elections. In the tweet, she can be seen speaking about the potential Vice President Kamala Harris, who is partially Indian. Simi has written that it is inspiring for her to see Kamala Harris’ intellect, strength, and dynamics.

Simi Garewal revealed through the tweet that she can actually see Kamala Harris as a future president of the United State. She has also mentioned that caste, colour, race, or religion is irrelevant in the face of character and intelligence. Have a look at the tweet put up on Simi Garewal’s Twitter here.

It's inspiring to see @KamalaHarris 's intellect, strength & dynamism. I can see Kamala as a future President of the US. Caste, color, race, religion is irrelevant in the face of character & intelligence. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 13, 2020

In the comments section of the post, Simi Garewal’s followers gave mixed responses on her take, put forth through social media. A few people opposed her views as they do not agree with Kamala Harris’ image created in India. A few people, on the other hand rooted for Kamala and her win. Have a look at a few comments on Simi Garewal's tweet here.

Kamala Harris has huge support and following owing to her roots in India and Jamaica. She is the first-ever Indian American to be a general election candidate for Vice President.

Simi Garewal is a veteran actor who is famous for her role in various iconic films including Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz, and Do Badan, amongst others. The 72-year-old actor has received a number of awards for her work in the Hindi film industry. She is also known for hosting the famous chat show, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.

Image Courtesy: Simi Garewal and Kamala Harris Twitter

