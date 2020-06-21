Last Updated:

Sunil Grover Writes Appreciation Post For Salman Khan Amid Online Flak Over Sushant Singh

Sunil Grover wrote an appreciation post for his 'Bharat' co-star Salman Khan amid the Dabangg star receiving online flak over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Joel Kurian
Sunil Grover writes appreciation post for Salman Khan amid online flak over Sushant Singh

Salman Khan and numerous stars of film families are currently at the receiving end of criticism after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. With speculation claiming that favouritism, nepotism and ‘bullying’ could have played a role in Sushant being ‘boycotted’, fans have been unfollowing the celebrities and expressing their fury on social media by floating hashtags. Salman broke his silence on the flak on Saturday by asking his fans not to take the criticism to heart, and understand the feelings of Sushant’s fans. 

Now, amid the controversy, Sunil Grover wrote an appreciation post for Salman. The actor-comedian wrote that he loved and respected ‘Salman sir.’ 

Here’s the post

His post received mixed responses from netizens,. While on one hand, the post received 5K retweets and 27K likes in five hours, many also wrote that he was doing it out of 'fear of losing work.'

Here are the reactions

Sunil and Salman had worked together on last year’s Bharat. Sunil is known to be close to the Dabangg star, as he had also shared his recent music videos on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on

On Saturday, stars close to Salman, like Sonakshi Sinha and Aayush Sharma, quit Twitter to distance  themselves from 'negativity' amid this controversy.

Netizens had taken out alleged old comments and speculative reports surrounding Salman’s alleged indifference towards Sushant after Salman mourned Sushant’s death last Sunday. The online hate even carried to the streets as some protested outside Salman’s brand’s store in Patna, Sushant’s hometown. Salman on Sunday urged his fans to keep calm.

