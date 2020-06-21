Sunil Grover writes appreciation post for Salman Khan amid online flak over Sushant Singh

Salman Khan and numerous stars of film families are currently at the receiving end of criticism after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. With speculation claiming that favouritism, nepotism and ‘bullying’ could have played a role in Sushant being ‘boycotted’, fans have been unfollowing the celebrities and expressing their fury on social media by floating hashtags. Salman broke his silence on the flak on Saturday by asking his fans not to take the criticism to heart, and understand the feelings of Sushant’s fans.

READ: Salman Khan With Rani Mukerji Or Kareena Kapoor: Which Pair Impressed The Fans?

Now, amid the controversy, Sunil Grover wrote an appreciation post for Salman. The actor-comedian wrote that he loved and respected ‘Salman sir.’

Here’s the post

I love and respect Salman Sir. ❤️ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 21, 2020

His post received mixed responses from netizens,. While on one hand, the post received 5K retweets and 27K likes in five hours, many also wrote that he was doing it out of 'fear of losing work.'

Here are the reactions

I am with you sir♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Aarzoo Khaan (@KhaanAarzoo) June 21, 2020

Nice — Sheetal DDahiya (@DdahiyaSheetal) June 21, 2020

Aise nhi bologe toh kaam nhi milega i understand sunil sir 👍 — Anurag Goswami (@AnuragG15414536) June 21, 2020

You need work, so you have to be respected. If you support the truth, God will also support you and not *Salman khan... — Param Bhati (@ParamBhati) June 21, 2020

Tumhe karna hi padega..isko respect nahi dar bolte hain — Ajit Singh (@AjitSin89659932) June 21, 2020

Sunil and Salman had worked together on last year’s Bharat. Sunil is known to be close to the Dabangg star, as he had also shared his recent music videos on Instagram.

READ: Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Rejected These Two Films Opposite Salman Khan?

On Saturday, stars close to Salman, like Sonakshi Sinha and Aayush Sharma, quit Twitter to distance themselves from 'negativity' amid this controversy.

Netizens had taken out alleged old comments and speculative reports surrounding Salman’s alleged indifference towards Sushant after Salman mourned Sushant’s death last Sunday. The online hate even carried to the streets as some protested outside Salman’s brand’s store in Patna, Sushant’s hometown. Salman on Sunday urged his fans to keep calm.

READ: Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Criticism From Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans On Twitter

READ: Arbaaz Khan Slams 'idle Minds' Amid Ongoing Rage Against Salman Khan After Sushant's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.